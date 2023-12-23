How to Create a Christmas Contact Poster & Memoji on your iPhone

As the holiday season draws near, it’s the perfect time to add a festive touch to your iPhone. If you’re looking to personalize your device with a Christmas theme, you’ll be pleased to know that creating a Christmas Contact Poster and Memoji is a fun and simple task. Here’s a step-by-step guide that will have your phone reflecting the holiday spirit in no time. The video below from iDeviceHelp shows us how we can create a Christmas Contact Poster and Memoji on the iPhone.

Access Your Contact Card: Begin by launching the phone application on your iPhone. Navigate to your contacts, and here, you’ll find your contact card. It’s the starting point of our festive journey. Edit or Create a Contact Poster: If you already have a contact poster, feel free to edit it. Otherwise, seize this opportunity to create a new one. This poster acts as a delightful greeting every time you access your contact information. Choosing and Editing Your Memoji: The real fun begins with the Memoji option. Whether you already have a Memoji you adore or you’re starting from scratch, this step is all about personalization. Select a Memoji face and prepare to give it a holiday twist. Customizing Headwear: Now, navigate to the headwear options. Scroll down to find the quintessential Santa Claus hat. Customize it in traditional red and white to embody the Santa theme. It’s these little touches that bring your Memoji to life. Finalizing the Poster: After decking out your Memoji in festive attire, select a layout for the contact poster. Customize the font and background color to your preference. A pro tip: a black background can really make your Memoji’s colors pop. Additional Customization: Don’t stop at the headwear. Extend the holiday spirit to your Memoji’s clothing. Opt for a red outfit to match the Santa hat, creating a cohesive and festive look. Switching Back Post-Holiday: Once the holiday season winds down, you can easily revert to your previous contact poster. This flexibility allows for seasonal changes while keeping your favorite settings intact.

Remember, the goal is to have fun and inject a bit of holiday cheer into your daily device use. This tutorial is designed to be straightforward, taking just about five minutes to complete. You’ll find that customizing your iPhone in this manner not only brings a smile to your face but can also be a great conversation starter.

Throughout this process, maintain an exploratory attitude. The iPhone offers a plethora of options to personalize your Memoji and contact poster. Experiment with different combinations to find the one that best represents your holiday spirit.

The festive season is a time for joy and creativity, and what better way to express that than through your personal devices? So, dive into this delightful task and let your iPhone mirror the cheerfulness of the season.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



