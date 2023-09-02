How to set up ChatGPT Custom Instructions for improved results every time

The introduction of Custom Instructions for ChatGPT by OpenAI has opened up new horizons for both developers and end-users who wish to get more tailored responses from the AI. Custom Instructions are essentially guidelines that you can input into ChatGPT to influence its behavior and responses. These aren’t just a simple one-off; once saved, they apply to all future interactions unless changed. This feature makes it remarkably easier for users to receive more specific and relevant information from ChatGPT without having to delve into the complexities of coding or machine learning.

This innovative feature is now accessible to all users, including those who use the service for free and those based in Europe. The custom instructions feature is designed to enhance the user experience by allowing them to tailor their ChatGPT interactions, thereby significantly improving the quality of the outputs.

Set up ChatGPT Custom Instructions

One of the key benefits of this feature is the ability to remove the standard disclaimer that typically precedes ChatGPT interactions. This makes the entire process more streamlined and user-friendly. But the customization doesn’t stop there. Users can also incorporate specific instructions to guide ChatGPT’s responses. By applying certain rules to every response, the relevance and accuracy of the answers are significantly improved.

The setup process for using Custom Instructions is surprisingly straightforward using just two text boxes as shown in the screenshot above. A simple text input or prompt allows you to describe how you want ChatGPT to behave. For instance, if you’re in the medical field, you could set up instructions like, “Use medical terminology and cite peer-reviewed studies where possible.” Once these instructions are saved, they guide the AI’s output in future interactions.

The custom instructions feature also allows ChatGPT to think in a step-by-step manner. This is particularly beneficial for complex tasks such as mathematics, where a systematic approach can greatly enhance the quality of responses.

In addition, users can create specific profiles for ChatGPT, such as a serial entrepreneur. This allows for more specific and relevant responses, tailored to the user’s unique needs and preferences. These custom instructions can be effortlessly added and modified in the ChatGPT settings, providing users with a high degree of control over their interactions. Custom Instructions also enables ChatGPT to mimic human-like interactions more effectively, providing detailed and actionable responses. This makes the AI more relatable and useful, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

No coding skills required

The versatility of Custom Instructions is truly expansive. Whether you are a researcher looking for in-depth analyses, a professional seeking industry-specific jargon, or someone interested in casual conversation, you can adjust the AI’s tone, content, and focus through Custom Instructions. For instance, a journalist might input, “Provide balanced viewpoints and cite credible sources,” to ensure that the information is well-rounded and backed by reliable data.

The key benefit of this feature is that it democratizes AI customization. Previously, fine-tuning a model like ChatGPT required a deep understanding of machine learning, programming, and data manipulation. Now, with Custom Instructions, even those with minimal technical skills can tailor ChatGPT’s responses to fit their unique needs.

To give you some inspiration, consider the following examples. If you’re a student looking for homework help, you can set the Custom Instructions to “Explain concepts step-by-step and provide examples.” Alternatively, if you’re a business professional seeking strategic advice, you could ask the AI to “Focus on industry best practices and innovative solutions.” These presets can be as general or specific as you like, and you can have multiple sets for different use-cases.

Response limitations

While Custom Instructions are a robust feature, they are not without limitations. The quality of the output is still contingent on the clarity and specificity of the instructions. Vague or contradictory guidelines may result in less-than-optimal responses. Additionally, it’s essential to remember that while the AI does its best to follow the instructions, it may not always perfectly align with them due to the inherent limitations in understanding context or nuanced instructions.

Custom Instructions for ChatGPT are a groundbreaking feature that offers a high degree of customization without requiring users to have technical expertise. The setup is straightforward, the applications are versatile, and the benefits are numerous, making it a valuable tool for a wide array of users.



