This guide is designed to show you how to easily change your name on Facebook. Facebook is one of the world’s largest social media platforms, allows users to customize their profiles to best represent their personal identity and branding. One of the most vital aspects of personal identification on the platform is your name. Whether you’ve changed your name in real life, wish to adjust your online privacy, or simply feel like adopting a fresh moniker, you might want to know how to change your name on Facebook. Here’s a detailed, step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process.

Before You Begin

It’s important to understand that Facebook has specific rules about names to maintain a community where everyone uses the identity they go by in everyday life.

Facebook does not allow pseudonyms, symbols, numbers, unusual capitalization, repeating characters or punctuation, or titles of any kind.

Your name can’t be offensive or suggestive.

You must use the name that you go by in everyday life.

The name change process can only be done once every 60 days.

Changing Your Name on Facebook via Desktop

Here’s how you can change your name using the desktop version of Facebook:

Log in to your Facebook account: Visit www.facebook.com, enter your login credentials in the top right corner, and hit enter. Go to Settings: Click the down arrow in the top right corner of your Facebook homepage. In the dropdown menu, select ‘Settings & Privacy’, then click on ‘Settings’. Access the Name Setting: In the left sidebar, under ‘General’, you’ll see ‘Name’ listed as the first option. Click ‘Edit’ next to your name. Change Your Name: Enter your new first name, middle name (optional), and last name in the provided text boxes. Then click ‘Review Change’. Confirm the Change: Facebook will ask you to enter your password to confirm the name change. After typing your password, click ‘Save Changes’.

Changing Your Name on Facebook via Mobile App

If you primarily use Facebook on your phone, here’s how to change your name using the mobile app:

Open the Facebook app: Tap the Facebook icon on your phone to open the app. Access the Menu: Tap on the three horizontal lines, often referred to as the ‘hamburger’ icon, in the lower right corner (iPhone) or upper right corner (Android). Go to Settings: Scroll down and tap ‘Settings & Privacy’, then tap on ‘Settings’. Access Personal Information: Scroll down to the section labeled ‘Account Settings’, then tap on ‘Personal Information’. Go to Name Setting: Tap on ‘Name’. Change Your Name: Enter your new first name, middle name (optional), and last name in the provided text boxes. Then tap ‘Review Change’. Confirm the Change: You’ll be prompted to enter your password to confirm the name change. After typing your password, tap ‘Save Changes’.

Once you’ve submitted your name change, it’ll be reviewed by Facebook. If the new name complies with Facebook’s policies, the change will be approved, usually within 24 hours. Remember, your friends may not recognize you right away with your new name, especially if your profile picture remains the same. You can find out more details over at Facebook.

Remember to carefully consider any changes to your name on Facebook, as the site’s name change policy allows you to alter your name only once every 60 days. Also, it’s crucial to ensure that your new name adheres to Facebook’s naming policy to avoid any complications or delays in the process. By following these steps, you can successfully modify your name on Facebook and continue to connect with your friends.

We hope that you find this guide useful on how to change your name on Facebook, if you have any questions comments or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Timothy Hales Bennett



