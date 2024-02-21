Easily backup your phone using the PhotoCube PD+

In today’s digital age, where our mobile phones are brimming with precious memories and critical information, securing our data has become more important than ever. The PhotoCube PD+ emerges as a smart solution for those who want to keep their mobile data safe without relying on cloud storage. This innovative device offers a straightforward way to back up your phone’s data, ensuring that your photos, videos, and documents are protected and readily available whenever you need them.

The PhotoCube PD+ is a versatile backup device that is compatible with a wide array of smartphones, including the latest models with Type-C connectors as well as older iPhones. It boasts a unique On-The-Go (OTG) backup mode that automatically starts backing up data for Type-C devices. Additionally, there’s a Charging Backup mode that allows your phone to back up data while it’s charging, so you can take care of two essential tasks at once.

Early bird packages are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $52 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. One of the key advantages of the PhotoCube PD+ is that it offers a secure way to store your data without the risk of data leaks that can sometimes occur with cloud services. Plus, you won’t have to deal with the recurring costs associated with cloud storage subscriptions. The device is designed to work with a range of products, including the iPhone 15, iPad, and various Android phones, ensuring that your data is safe and accessible without an internet connection.

How to backup your phone

When it comes to speed, the PhotoCube PD+ does not disappoint. With data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps, it ensures that your backup process is not only secure but also incredibly fast. The device also supports fast charging with a 60W power delivery feature, so you can quickly power up your phone while managing your backups. It can accommodate Micro-SD cards of up to 2TB, providing plenty of storage space for all your data needs.

The design of the PhotoCube PD+ is both compact and portable, making it an ideal companion for those on the go. It includes a built-in card reader and supports USB 3.2 Gen.1 for efficient data management. The device automatically organizes your files into folders by month and device, and it’s smart enough to avoid duplicating files by continuing from where the last backup ended.

If the PhotoCube PD+ campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the PhotoCube PD+ backup your phone project explore the promotional video below.

PhotoCube PD+ features :

– On-The-Go (OTG) backup mode for Type-C devices, enabling instant auto-backup.

– Charging Backup mode allows for data backup while charging the phone.

– Eliminates the need for monthly cloud backup fees and concerns over data leaks.

– Compatible with iPhone 15, iPad, and Android phones.

– Fast data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps.

– Supports up to 60W power delivery for rapid charging.

– Accommodates up to 2TB Micro-SD cards for extensive storage capacity.

– Portable design with built-in card reader and USB 3.2 Gen.1 support.

– Organizes backed-up data into folders by month and device name.

– Prevents duplicate files by continuing from the last backup point.

– Enhanced from the original PD model with direct plug-in capability for Type-C devices and faster data transfer speeds.

– Available in two new color options.

Next generation backup solution

Improving upon its predecessor, the PhotoCube PD+ introduces a direct plug-in feature for Type-C devices and boasts enhanced data transfer rates. It also comes in a variety of color options, allowing you to choose one that matches your personal style.

For the best performance with the PhotoCube PD+, it’s recommended to use a microSD card that is at least twice the size of your phone’s internal storage. Getting started is simple: insert a microSD card, download the ‘PhotoFast ONE’ app, and connect the device to your phone’s Type-C port. If you prefer, you can also connect it to your phone and charger at the same time to back up your data while charging. The backup process begins automatically upon connection, providing a smooth and hassle-free experience.

The PhotoCube PD+ stands out as a user-friendly backup solution for mobile phone users. It offers a secure and convenient alternative to cloud storage, allowing you to safeguard your data against loss without the need for internet access or monthly fees. With its swift backup capabilities, ample storage options, and ease of use, the PhotoCube PD+ is an excellent choice for anyone looking to protect their mobile data with confidence.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the backup your phone, jump over to the official PhotoCube PD+ crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



