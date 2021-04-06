How durable is the Realme 8 Pro? (Video)

Realme recently launched their Realme 8 Pro, the handset comes with some decent specifications for a low price, this includes a 108 megapixel main camera.

Now we get to find out how durable the Realme 8 Pro is in a new video from JerryRigEverything, the handset is put through a scratch test, bend test and a burn test.

As we can see from the video the Realme 8 Pro got scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of the smartphones available today.

There was also no permanent damage to the handsets display in the burn test, the handset did not suffer any damage in the bend test, so it managed to pass all of the durability tests.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 z 1080 pixels. It features a Snapdragon 720G processor and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage.

The device comes with a 16 megapixel Selfie camera and on the back there is a 108 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also features a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging and it retails for just £279 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

