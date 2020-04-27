How durable is the 2020 iPhone SE (Video)

We have seen a number of different videos of the new 2020 iPhone SE and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The device is basically an iPhone 8 design on the outside, it has a different processor, cameras and more, lets see how well it performs in a range of durability tests.

The handset is but through a scratch test on the displays glass, a burn test and also a bend test, lets see how the device performs.

As we can see from the video the handset did fine in the scratch test with scratches appearing on the display at levels 6 and 7 like the majority of the handsets available on the market.

It also did OK in the burn test with no permanent damage to the display and it was fine in the bend test with also no permanent damage.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

