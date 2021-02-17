Hotwire desktop CNC machine kit $549

Windy Hill Hobbies has created a desktop hotwire CNC machine kit which is now available to purchase from the Tindie website priced at $549 and worldwide shipping is available. Check out the video below to learn more about the capabilities of their CNC hotwire cutting machine which uses Arduino technology, nichrome wire and stepper motors to help you transform a “$10 foam sheet into a $300 airframe with just a few clicks!”

“The Hotwire CNC Machine Kit enables you to realize any design idea and create it out of inexpensive material – transform a $10 foam sheet into a $300 airframe with just a few clicks!

The goal was to build a CNC machine out of simple 3D printed and off-the-shelf parts and use it for the production of our radio controlled (RC) gliders. However, it can be used in many other applications where cutting foam is required.

The kit includes all the hardware components to build the CNC frame. All the brackets are 3D printed in-house. Additional components listed below must be purchased separately. The cutting volume is 40″ x 40″ x 12″.”

Source : Tindie

