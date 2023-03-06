Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse horror game launches this week

In a few days time the highly anticipated horror game Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be launching on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms and will be available to play from March 9, 2023 onwards. Now available to preorder and if you purchase a digital copy of the game before March 22, 2023 you will have the ability to download the early purchase bonuses and preorders offer a variety of different outfits.

Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse horror game

“Get a frightening preview of FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse’s storyline, along with a closer look at some of the game’s mechanics, including Photo Mode, where players will be able to capture all of the haunting memories and moments throughout their adventure. The trailer also showcases a first glimpse of the alternative costumes available to each character, including the original lineup of outfits, along with slightly altered versions, as well as all-new costumes to help experience the investigation in a variety of fashion.”

“In addition, anyone who purchases the digital copy of the game by March 22, 2023 will have the ability to download the early purchase bonus: Ruka Exclusive Costume “Marie Rose Outfit” from the Dead or Alive series. Fans who preorder the game by the release date will also receive a variety of costumes, including the Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), the Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/scarlet), the Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/blue), and the Ruka Misaki, and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat”. There will even be a special save bonus costume for fans who have already played FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water. Play FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on the same device that has saved data from FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water saved to receive the Save Data Bonus, the “Camera Obscura Hat”.”

Source : FF





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals