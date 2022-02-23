Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack streaming this Friday

Fans of the new game released by Gorilla Games earlier this week and a sequel to the 2017 Horizon Zero Dawn game. Might be interested to know that Bastian Seelbach the Audio Director at Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog to confirm that the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack will be available this Friday.

Later this week you will be able to enjoy the score that accompanies your machine hunts, outside of the game. Sony and Gorilla have partnered to make the soundtrack available on all streaming platforms. Learn more about the soundtrack from the PlayStation exclusive game Horizon Forbidden West now available to enjoy on the PlayStation 4 and PS5 in the video embedded below.

“Following all the love we received on the wonderful music of Horizon Zero Dawn, we wanted to make as much of the score to Horizon Forbidden West available for you to listen to as possible. To do this, we will be releasing the soundtrack in three volumes. Volume 1 arrives this Friday and includes tracks such as Aloy’s Theme, a new take on her iconic theme for Horizon Forbidden West with vocals by Julie Elven, and In the Flood, the beautiful track featured in the game’s opening title sequence with vocals by Ariana Gillis.”

Creating the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack

“The story behind In the Flood is remarkable. Originally written by our very own Lovisa Bergdahl, we felt it fit the game opening perfectly! Lovisa teamed up with Oleksa Lozowchuk to co-produce the track, which now graces the starting sequence as Aloy gallops into the West. If you’re interested in listening to Lovisa’s original tune, it will also be included in Volume 1 of our soundtrack. The rest of the soundtrack will follow soon after, with additional digital releases on the 11th and 25th March, so be sure to mark your calendars! Check the link below to find the soundtrack on your favourite streaming platform from February 25:”

“Guerrilla’s Music Supervisor Lucas van Tol sat down with the Horizon Forbidden West composers to talk about the creation process of the soundtrack to Aloy’s journey. Joris de Man, Niels van der Leest, Oleksa Lozowchuk and composing duo The Flight discuss how they created the music for the Forbidden West, and look back at scoring Aloy’s first adventure in Horizon Zero Dawn.”

Source : PS blog

