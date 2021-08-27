Horizon Forbidden West launches on the PlayStation February 2022

Sony has announced that Horizon Forbidden West will be launching on their PlayStation next February, the game will launch on 18th of February 2022.

Pre-orders for the new Horizon Forbidden West game will start next week on the 2nd of September 2021.

While the decision to move the game’s launch to 2022 certainly wasn’t easy, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support; we know how much you’ve been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world. Your passion, fan art, cosplay, virtual photography, and videos have meant the world to all of us.

To that end, we know our community has been asking for an Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn played on PlayStation 5. That patch is NOW LIVE, letting PS5 players enjoy a targeted 60 FPS as a free update! If you already have a copy, this will be automatically updated, or for any first timers to Horizon, you can find it via the Horizon Zero Dawn product page or on our social channels.

You can find our more details about Horizon Forbidden West over at the PlayStation Blog at the link below.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals