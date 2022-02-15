Horizon Forbidden West PS5 graphics performance analyzed

Horizon Forbidden West the sequel to the once PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, will be launching on the PlayStation platform later this week. Officially launching on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5 the action role-playing game allows you to continue the story of Aloy. Created by the development team at Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The new game once again features an open world post-apocalyptic western United States.

If you are interested in learning more about all the new Horizon Forbidden West graphical enhancements incorporated into the living world for the latest generation of PlayStation 5 consoles. Check out the detailed graphical performance overview video created by the team at Digital Foundry. Guerrilla Games has worked hard to improve the visual appearance of the game when compared to the original launched back in 2017. Water and reflections on it have been greatly improved as well as fauna reacting to a players movements in game to name just a few.

Graphical enhancements

“The Horizon Forbidden West map is larger than in the previous game, filled with secrets that lie beneath ruins from the world of the Old Ones. It has a multitude of recognizable locations including a ruined San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley with various biomes. One of the main additions to the sequel is underwater exploration. The sequel has enhanced melee combat, revamped climbing mechanics, and improved traversal options with the Valor Surge system, freeform climbing, and tools such as the Shieldwing, Focus Scanner, Diving Mask, and Pullcaster.”

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals