Honor X30 Max and X30i 5G smartphones unveiled

Honor has added two new smartphones to its range with the launch of the Honor X30 Max and X30i 5G, both devices are 5G smartphones.

First up is the Honor X30 Max, this handset comes with a 7.09 inch display that comes with an FHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Diomensity 900 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

The new Honor X30 Max has a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a single 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

The Honor X30i 5G comes with a 6.7 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and a choice of two RAM options, 6GB or 8GB. There is also a choice of two storage options, 128GB or 256GB.

The device comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, on the front of the handset there is an 8-megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies. On the rear, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

