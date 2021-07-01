Honor X20 SE smartphone gets official

We recently saw some leaked photos of the new Honor X20 SE smartphone and now the handset is official and the device is launching in China.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch display which features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The new X20 SE is equipped with a choice of 6GB o9r 8GB o9f RAM and 128GB of non expandable storage, plus it has a range of cameras.

These include a 16 megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and making video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The device also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and it has 22.5W fast charging.

The new Honor X20 SE comes with Android 11 and Magic UI 4.1, pricing for the handset starts at CNY 1,799 which is about $280 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available in four colors, Rose Gold, Black, Green and Silver and it will go on sale on the 9th of July.

As yet there are no details on whether the new Honor X20 SE smartphone will launch outside of China, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

