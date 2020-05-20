Honor X10 smartphone gets official

Honor has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X10 5G and the handset is powered by a Kirin 820 mobile processor.

The X10 5 comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Honor X10 comes with a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with a main 40 megapixel camera, plus an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, pricing for the devcie start at 1,899 yuan which is about $267 at the current exchange rate.

Source Gizchina

