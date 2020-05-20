Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Honor X10 smartphone gets official

By

Honor X10

Honor has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X10 5G and the handset is powered by a Kirin 820 mobile processor.

The X10 5 comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Honor X10 comes with a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with a main 40 megapixel camera, plus an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, pricing for the devcie start at 1,899 yuan which is about $267 at the current exchange rate.

Source Gizchina

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals