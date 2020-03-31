Honor Play 9A smartphone gets official

Honor has added a new smartphone to their line up with the launch of the Honor Play 9A and the handset comes with a 6.3 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of built in storage.

The Honor Play 9A also features a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 10.

The device features dual cameras on the back which include a 13 megapixel camera and 2 megapixel depth camera for photos and videos. On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The handset will retail for 899 Yuan for the 64GB model, $127 and $169 for the 128GB modelm it i only available in China at the moment.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals