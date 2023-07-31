Honor Pad X9 available to pre-order in India

The new Honor Pad X9 tablet launched globally earlier this month and now the tablet is available to pre-order in India, the device is up for pre-order at Amazon for INR25,999 which is about $315 at the current exchange rate.

The tablet comes with an 11.5-inch TFT LCD display that features a resolution of 2,000 x 1200 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, the tablet does not feature a microSD card slot. The device comes with a 7,250 mAh battery and it features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the tablet, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video calls, on the back there is also a 5-megapixel camera for photos and videos, both cameras can record video in 1080p.

The new Honor Pad X9 tablet is now available to preorder from Amazon India, you can find out more information at the link below, it normally retails for INR25,999 but it is being offered on Amazon for a limited time at INR 14,499 which is about $175 at the current exchange rate.

