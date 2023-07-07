Honor Pad X9 tablet launched globally

Earlier we heard about the new Honor 90 smartphone and now we have details on a new tablet from Honor, the Hono Pad X9 the tablet is low launching globally. The tablet will retail for £179.99 in the UK.

The tablet is equipped with an 11.5-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and it comes with a six-speaker audio system and Android 13, plus MagicOS 7.1, the tablet has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The all-new HONOR Pad X9 features six speakers to cover multiple directions. With a higher volume level and a deeper, richer bass, it offers users a full-range stereo effects whenever and wherever they choose. Supporting HONOR Histen, the HONOR Pad X9 delivers vibrant and dynamic 360° sounds that further enrich any listening experience. Firing downwards, the two bottom speakers’ audio will also bounce off surfaces to give listeners a more cinematic surround sound experience.

The HONOR Pad X9 comes with the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 with smart features like HONOR Connect. With HONOR Connect, users can use multiple HONOR devices at once to view notifications, and transfer files between devices on a single screen. The massive screen and high resolution of the tablet also allow for greater multitasking possibilities through APP Multiplier, which are two built-in MagicOS features that enable split-screen viewing.

You can find out more details about the new Honor Pad tablet over at Honor at the link below, the device will go on sale from the 19th of July and it will be available from Honor, Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys in the UK.

Source Honor



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals