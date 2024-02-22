Honor Pad 9 12.1 inch Android tablet launched

Honor has launched a new Android tablet, the Honor Pad 9, and the device comes with a 12.1-inch display that features a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This new Android tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is also an Honor RAM Turbo feature which expands the RAM to 16GB using the storage.

Upholding its dedication to human-centric technology, the HONOR Pad 9 incorporates industry-leading eye comfort features such as Dynamic Dimming that simulates ciliary muscle activity and reduce eye fatigue, ensuring optimal comfort for the human eye. It also comes with HONOR’s Circadian Night Display technology, automatically adjusting the display into warmer colors to reduce the amount of blue light, promoting the secretion of melatonin and ultimately enhancing users’ sleep quality. Earned both TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, the HONOR Pad 9 provides a comfortable viewing experience, making it the ideal choice for the tech-savvy generation.

The Honor Pad 9 comes with a 8300 mAh battery and the device comes with Android 13 and MagicOS 7.2 and the device is going on sale in the UK from the 25th of February for £299.99 or £349.99 with a keyboard option, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Honor



