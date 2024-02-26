Honor MagicBook Pro 16 unveiled at MWC 2024

Honor unveiled a new laptop at Mobile World Congress 2024, in Barcelona, Span, the Honor MagicBook Pro 16, and the device is a new AI-powered laptop that comes with 3 AI engines, a CPU, GPU, and a new NPU.

“At HONOR, our commitment lies in embracing open collaboration with industry partners to foster a flourishing ecosystem. We firmly believe in the transformative power of collaborative synergy, especially in the era of AI. By leveraging the collective expertise of top industry players, we are dedicated to crafting exceptional products and delivering unparalleled experiences to consumers worldwide,” said George Zhao, CEO at HONOR.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 16, powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H, combines six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power cores with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU for unmatched performance and multitasking, alongside stunning visuals. Its AI-based OS Turbo X enhances performance with a High Performance Mode, minimizing latency and boosting graphics quality through intelligent scheduling and tuning for dynamic performance optimization.

This laptop features a 16-inch HONOR FullView Display with a 3072 x 1920 resolution, supporting 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamuts for vibrant visuals and a fluid gaming experience with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

You can find out more information about the new Honor MagicBook Pro 16 laptop over at the Honor website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

