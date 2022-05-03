Honor Magic4 Pro expected to launch globally soon

The Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone was made official back in March and it looks like the handset may launch globally soon.

The new Honor Magic4 Pro has been listed in France and the UK which suggests that the handset is about to go on sale in more countries.

As a reminder, the Honor Magic4 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with an Adreno 730 GPU, it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The handset features a 6.8-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2848 x 1312 pixels, it also features a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device comes with a range of cameras including two on the front and three cameras on the rear of the handset. This includes a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a TOF 3D sensor.

On the rear of the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The handset also comes with a 4600 mAh battery and it features 100W fast charging.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Honor Magic4 smartphone will launch globally, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

