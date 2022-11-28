Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone in action (Video)

Last week we heard about the new Honor Magic Vs folding smartphone, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Tech Spurt and it gives us a look at the design of the handset and its range of features.

As a reminder the handset has a 7.9-inch folding display with a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels, there is also an outer 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Other specifications on the handset include a single front camera and three rear cameras. On the back of the device, there is a 54-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The new Honor Magic Vs also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging, the device comes with a choice of three colors Orange, Black, and Cyan.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





