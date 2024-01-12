Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design unveiled

Honor has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. The handset comes with a folding display and this includes a 7.92-inch main display and a 6.43-inch cover display.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the device has Android 13 and MagicOS 7.2 and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

Debuting as the first innovation where HONOR’s human-centric approach meets the purist, functional aesthetics of Porsche Design, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR features a bold design inspired by motorsports. The flyline of the backside of the industry-leading foldable smartphone is intricately reminiscent of the hood of a Porsche 911. The improved grip provides a sportscar experience in the user’s palm. The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes in the Porsche car color Agate Grey.

In pursuit of convenient portability, HONOR and Porsche Design have jointly refined the choice of materials in the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR to create a pioneering device that weighs only 234g1 and is just 9.9mm2 thick. Incorporating the industry’s first Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR races ahead of the pack with improvements in display durability, providing enhanced protection to the device. The tenfold improved scratch resistance3 and the hardness rating of over seven on the Mohs scale4 – a scale which indicates the degree of strength of a material – ensures superior resistance to damages.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, on the rear there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera, on the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

You can find out more information about the new Honor Magic V2 Porsche Design smartphone over at the Honor website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Honor



