Honor Magic 6 Lite smartphone unveiled

Honor has launched a new smartphone in the UK, the Honor Magic 6 Lite. At the heart of the Magic 6 Lite is its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, which boasts a resolution of 2652×1200 and a pixel density of 429 PPI. This display isn’t just big; it’s smart, with 1.07 billion colors and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, bringing visuals to life with breathtaking clarity and vibrancy.

The display’s peak brightness of 1200 nits ensures outstanding visibility even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate provides a seamlessly smooth scrolling experience and comfort during extended use.

Under the hood, the Magic 6 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm) processor, featuring an octa-core CPU for blazing-fast performance. This, combined with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a massive 8GB+256GB storage, makes the device a powerhouse for gaming, multitasking, and heavy-duty applications.

The camera setup is a highlight, with a 108MP (f/1.75) Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 5MP (f/2.2) Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) Macro Camera. These allow for stunning photography in a variety of conditions and styles. The 16MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery life is robust with a 5300mAh battery, supported by 35W SuperCharge technology, ensuring the device stays powered throughout the day with quick recharge times. The new Honor Magic 6 Lite is running on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13​, the Magic 6 Lite offers a smooth, user-friendly interface with the latest software features. Connectivity is comprehensive, including Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G/5G), Bluetooth BT5.1, USB Type-C for data and charging, and support for dual Nano-SIM with stand-by.

The Honor Magic 6 Lite will retail for £349.99 in the UK and it comes in a choice of colors including Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Sunrise Orange, the device will be available in the UK later this month.

Source Honor



