Honor 90 smartphone launched globally

Honor has ann9unced that it is launching its new Honor 90 smartphone globally the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile processor.

The device features a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage it does not feature a microSD card slot. The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras with a single one on the front and three on the back.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 200-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 50-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The new Honor 90 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and the device features 66W fast charging, it comes with Android 13 and Magic OS 7.1, the 8GB RAM model will cost £449.99 and the 12GB of RAM model will cost £499.99 in the UK. You can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

At HONOR, we strive to empower consumers all around the world with our leading technology to seize the day and to share their vibe.” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “From the outstanding camera innovations and human-centric display solutions, through to the blazing fast performance enabled by best-in-class hardware and our intelligent MagicOS, the HONOR 90 Series will delight consumers worldwide with its exceptional experience, and particularly the content creators who are looking for a smart and dependable partner with which they capture their exciting lives.”

Source Honor



