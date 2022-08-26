Honor 70 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Honor 70 smartphone was originally launched in China back in May and we heard recently that it is launching in more countries, including the UK.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Honor 70 smartphone and its range of features in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 78G+ processor, plus a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Honor 70 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2499 x 10980 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device has a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three on the rear.

The main rear camera features a 54-megapixel wide-angle sensor, there is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The handset is now available to pre-order in the UK and it starts at £479.99, and it will come in a choice of three colors Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Crystal Silver.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

