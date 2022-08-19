Honor 70 smartphone launched in more countries

The Honor 70 smartphone launched in China back in May and now the device is launching in more countries.

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2499 x 10980 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device features a 778G+ processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage there is also a microSD card slot and it comes with a 4800 mAh battery, 66W fast charging, and reverse charging.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 54-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset is launching in Malaysia and it will retail for MYR 1,999 which is about $447 at the current exchange rate. It comes in a choice of three colors Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

The handset is also expected to launch in more countries soon as it has now been listed on the Honor website in Germany as well, although there is no release date as yet.

Source GSM Arena

