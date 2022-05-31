Honor 70 smartphone unveiled

Honor has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the Honor 7, and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display.

The display on the handset features a Full HD+ resolution of 2499 x 10980 pixels and it comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new Honor 70 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset does not feature a microSD card slot, it features a 4800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging and it also comes with a reserve charging feature.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 54-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Honor 70 smartphone will be available in a choice of four colors, Blue, green, Black, and Silver, and pricing for the device will start at CNY 2,699 which is about $405 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available in China from the 7th of June.

