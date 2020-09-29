Honda SUV e:concept unveiled

Honda has shown off a new concept SUV at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in China.

The new Honda SUV e:concept is designed to showcase what Honda has planned for their future electric vehicles.

Honda SUV e:concept is a concept model which indicates the direction of a future mass-production model of the Honda brand’s first EV to be introduced in China.

Honda is striving to develop a mass-production EV model which will offer a value based on mobility experiences that remain fresh and FUN for customers. To this end, the new EV model will be equipped with omnidirectional ADAS, the next-generation Honda SENSING safety and driver-assistive system with improved recognition, predication and decision-making performance, as well as the next-generation Honda CONNECT, which features an AI assistant interface, smartphone link and wireless updates made possible by advanced connectivity.

You can find out more details about this new Honda SUV concept electric vehicle over at Honda at the link below.

Source Honda

