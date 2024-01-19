Honda Motocompacto electric compact scooter teardown by iFixit

Imagine zipping through the bustling city streets on a sleek electric scooter, weaving past traffic and parking with ease. The Honda Motocompacto could be your perfect companion for these urban adventures. But before you make the leap, it’s wise to peek under the hood—or in this case, beneath the plastic casing—to see what you’re really getting into. A recent analysis by iFixit sheds light on the inner workings of this modern ride, revealing both its strengths and potential drawbacks.

The Motocompacto is Honda’s nod to the future, an electric version of the beloved Motocompo with a foldable design that’s a godsend for city dwellers. It promises a 12-mile range, can carry a 265 lbs load, and tops out at 15 mph. Its small size means you can tuck it away at home or the office without a second thought. But what happens when it’s time for some TLC?

iFixit’s teardown shows that if you need to swap out the 244 Wh battery, you’re in for a bit of a project. The battery, made up of twenty 18650 cells, is tucked away behind screws and a plastic bin. It’s not the most straightforward process, especially if you’re not the handy type. And with a 4-hour charge time without an option to stop at 80% to extend the battery’s life, it’s clear that convenience wasn’t the only priority.

Honda Motocompacto teardown

However, it’s not all bad news. The battery is rated IPX5, meaning it can handle a splash or two, so a light rain shouldn’t be a problem. Just don’t expect it to brave a storm. The motor and controller, on the other hand, are a different story. Located in the front wheel, the motor is a cinch to get to, and the controller box isn’t far behind. For those who like to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty, this is great news.

Folding scooter

The Motocompacto’s overall build is fairly straightforward, with screws and Velcro strips holding things together. It seems Honda had the practical-minded in mind with this design. But that tricky battery access is a thorn in the side of an otherwise user-friendly machine. While many parts are a breeze to handle, a battery issue could mean a complicated and potentially costly fix.

So, what’s the verdict on the Honda Motocompacto? It’s a cleverly designed electric scooter that’s built for the hustle and bustle of city life. The motor system is clearly made with the urban commuter in mind. But the battery replacement process might give some pause. As you weigh your options, remember that a scooter is more than a way to get from point A to point B—it’s a part of your daily routine. Knowing the ins and outs of its design is crucial for making an informed decision. Whether the Motocompacto is the right investment for your urban escapades depends on how much you value convenience versus maintenance.



