Honda 0 EV Series unveiled at CES

Honda unveiled its latest concept cars at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas, the Honda 0 EV Series, and the two models in the range include the Saloon version and the Space-Hub Version.

The Saloon is the flagship concept model of the Honda 0 Series. Sitting on a dedicated EV platform, the Saloon delivers on the Honda “M/M*1” man maximum/machine minimum packaging concept with its low and wide exterior coupled with a surprisingly spacious interior. Sustainable materials are used throughout the exterior and interior. Inside, the instrument panel features a human-machine interface (HMI) that enables simple and intuitive operations. With excellent visibility and a sporty driving position, the Saloon promises to deliver an unparalleled experience that truly connects the driver with the vehicle.

In addition to the new exterior and interior design, the Saloon also debuts advancements of new steer-by-wire and motion control management systems. Leveraging the company’s decades of expertise in robotics, the Saloon features posture control that will assist the driver in a variety of driving situations to realize the “joy of driving” in the EV era.

You can find out more information about these new interesting Honda 0 EV Series concept electric vehicles over at the honda website at the l,ink below, it will be interesting to see how they are developed.

Source Honda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals