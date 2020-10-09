Nexx offers an easy way to make your existing home security system smarter

The Nexx Smart Alarm offers users an easy way to upgrade your existing home security system with new smart features such as the ability to arm, disarm, and self-monitor your home security. “Enjoy smarter home protection while protecting your wallet with ZERO monthly monitoring fees”.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Nexx Alarm smart upgrade which Wilson be launching via Kickstarter priced at $79. Although before purchasing check that your current alarm system is compatible. You will also need a 2.4 GHz wireless network for the smart home security system to function correctly.

“Now is the time to take control of your alarm monitoring and put the advantages of a smart alarm system in the palm of your hand. Instead of replacing and installing a whole new alarm system, we designed our Smart Alarm solution to work with your existing alarm system, saving you time and money. With Nexx Alarm you can establish your own community of monitors with our GROUP MONITORING solution. Group Monitoring gives you added peace of mind by establishing a community of trusted people to monitor your home while you are away.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source : Android Police : Nexx

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals