Sunflower Labs autonomous home security drone $9,950

If you would prefer to protect your property using drones rather than fixed home security cameras, you are sure to be interested in a new autonomous home security drone showcased by Sunflower Labs at CES 2020 this week. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique drone security system which will be available from $9,950 during the middle of 2020 And is now available to preorder.

“Sunflower offers serious security—but it’s also seriously fun. Fly the bee during outdoor gatherings to capture aerial photos and video. And add ambiance to your events by customizing your Sunflower lighting to one of five festive colorways. Monitor your home from any location in the world using the Sunflower mobile app. Receive alerts, view a heatmap of activity, and deploy the drone in seconds to see live aerial video footage of your property.”

Three intelligent components make up the drone security system : “sunflowers, bee, and hive.”

– The Sunflowers: These are disguised as garden lights and house motion and vibration sensors to constantly monitor activity on the property. Sunflowers are also able to distinguish between people, animals and cars as well as display the activity on a map in real-time.

– The Bee: This is the lightweight, fully-autonomous drone, with advanced features that include automatic deployment, fully autonomous flight, ultrasonic collision-avoidance sensors, high-precision differential GPS and live-streaming video.

– The Hive: The bee is kept safe and powered-up inside this waterproof housing called the “hive,” which also includes an embedded system that enables AI data processing and analysis.

“Each Sunflower contains an array of motion and vibration sensors, for continuous activity detection in a 20-foot radius. You can configure your system with the optimal number of Sunflowers for your property using our customisation tool. Designed for safety and performance, the lightweight drone features sophisticated technology for autonomous flight, high-quality video capture and accurate landing and charging, each and every time.”

