AIMOOV TV home personal fitness trainer

If you would like the benefits of having your very own personal trainer in the comfort of your own home. You might be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign launched this month for the AIMOOV. A new home personal trainer that uses your TV to help you stay fit and get in shape.

Rather than having to invest in expensive hardware the system consists of a small device that you connect to your TV using a spare HDMI connection. No additional power unit is required thanks to its excellent low power design, which takes all it needs directly from your TVs HDMI port.

From just €1.23 per session the home fitness training system has been specifically designed to help you improve your fitness and achieve your goals while staying inspired. Designed and built by AI BRIGHT is a French Startup founded in 2019 consisting of a team of engineers based in Paris France. The personal trainer is compatible with any HDMI device and features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity enabling you to connect your phone and watch if desired for additional fitness metrics if required or desired.

“AI BRIGHT is a French Startup founded in 2019 and innovates in the field of Artificial Intelligence for Health and Wellbeing. Its first product is AIMOOV – designed and developed in France, AIMOOV is a home fitness tool that uses Al to guide users during their workout and give feedback in real-time. “

If the AIMOOV crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the AIMOOV TV personal trainer project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $197 or £167 (depending on current exchange rates).

“AIMOOV introduces the accessibility of a home workout with the efficiency of real- time, personalized coaching thanks to our patented Al solution” said Ouael Mouelhi, founder and CEO of AIBRIGHT. “We’re delighted to launch our crowd-funding and give people the opportunity to join this fitness revolution.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the TV personal trainer, jump over to the official AIMOOV crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

