Soff.ice home ice cream maker and hot beverage machine in one

If you would like to be able to have ice cream at home any time you desire, you may be interested in a new ice cream maker aptly named the Soff.ice. Launched via Kickstarter this month the ice cream maker has already raised its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining.

Designed and built in Bologna, Italy, the Soff.ice is marketed as the world’s fastest ice cream and hot beverage machine allowing you to enjoy a bowl of soft ice cream in just a minute.

Soff.ice home ice cream maker

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $428 or £317 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Soff.ice is an RDL srl product, an italian company with 20+ year history. We have years of experience in machining and supply of ice cream machines components for big players in the industry. You can Discover more about RDL and his history in the end of the page. Today we are excited to present to you our own Ice Cream maker. Two of the main drawbacks of other ice cream systems are the long preparation time (some processes require hours of freezing) and big portion batch preparation. Soff.ice adresses both of these weaknesses with a low maintenance and fast machine. You will be able to make one or double servings on the spot in matter of minutes.”

If the Soff.ice campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Soff.ice home ice cream maker project review the promotional video below.

“Always ready for you when in desire of an ice cream, no more preparation in advance or waste of product. The exact amount of ice cream you want, when you want it. We designed a straight forward process to low the steps between you and your ice cream. Every carton has a unique QR code that set the optimal parameters for the flavour you are using. Due to flavours different viscosity and composition working time may vary slightly, but we worked hard to keep the range between 50s and 70s.”

Source : Kickstarter

