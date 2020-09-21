Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building their very own Raspberry Pi 4 home automation server using Docker, OpenHAB, HASSIO and NextCloud should check out the tutorial embedded below, created by Andreas Spiess.

“The Raspberry Pi is grown up now to be a perfect Home Automation Server. Today I show you why and how to set it up conveniently. In the end, you should be able to make an educated decision for your own project”.

Raspberry Pi 4 specifications, the Pi is an excellent mini PC for home automation projects and is now available with up to 8GB of RAM:

– Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on model)

– 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

– Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)

– 2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

– 2-lane MIPI DSI display port

– 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

– H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

– OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

– Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

– 5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

– 5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

– Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

– Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient

Source : Andreas Spiess : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals