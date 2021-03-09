LitiHolo desktop 3D hologram printer $999

If you are interested in creating your very own 3D holograms, you may be interested in a new 3D hologram printer created by LitiHolo. The desktop machine allows you to create “true laser-recorded holograms” using CAD designs or computer graphics. Features of the LitiHolo 3D Hologram Printer include:

1x1mm hogel size

Hologram sizes up to 4″x5″

45 degree field of view (lateral)

23 viewzone images per hogel (perspective images)

Reflection holograms (white-light viewable)

Hologram can have several seconds of motion as viewer moves

Horizontal parallax only (full-parallax may be a stretch goal)

Uses LitiHolo self-developing hologram film plates

Footprint: 21.5″ x 20″ x 11″ (weight 29lbs.)

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $999 or £722 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LitiHolo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the LitiHolo hologram printer project watch the promotional video below.

“When you see a hologram, it’s that “Wow!” moment. It’s a piece of 3D science magic, and you just want to reach out and touch it. But it was at the MIT Media Lab, doing research in holography and spatial imaging, that LitiHolo founder, Paul Christie, realized how few people had access to true hologram technology. LitiHolo was started to change that.”

“This technology has really been limited almost exclusively to research universities and a few corporate labs, and each one is custom built and takes up an entire room of high-end laser and optical equipment. Now, with your own 3D Hologram Printer, you can make your own holograms and create holographic portraits, holograms from 3D computer graphics, CAD designs, and 3D art.”

“The 3D Hologram Printer takes multiple perspective images, captured from a camera, video footage, or rendered from a typical 3D graphics design. The images are sliced into unique recordings for each individual pixel on the hologram, called a “hogel” or “hologram element”. The printer then optically encodes that hogel information with laser light onto the special hologram film.”

Source : Kickstarter

