Sockey multifunctional hockey stick cover

Hockey players wishing to practice their skills without damaging wooden floors at home or school may be interested in a new multifunctional hockey stick cover aptly named the Sockey. Created and launched by Andy Borowsky the Sockey is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 115 backers with still 12 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $15 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates).

“For most hockey players, it begins with a stick. For this hockey story however, it began with a sock…In 2006 the Parent Teacher Association asked 2nd Grade teacher, and community ice hockey coach Andy Borowsky, to run an indoor floor hockey club at the school. “Mr. B” was thrilled at the opportunity. Unfortunately, the school board did not approve the program due to a concern that hockey sticks would damage the newly renovated gymnasium floor.”

Hockey stick cover

“With that in mind, Mr. B did an experiment with his high school ice hockey team. The players swapped their skates for sneakers, each covered the blade of their hockey stick with a sweat sock, and took to the floor of the gymnasium for a game of indoor floor hockey. At the conclusion of the game, there was not a scratch on the floor, and not a single injury! And so, SOCKEY was born: Combining SOCK and HOCKEY!”

Assuming that the Sockey funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Sockey hockey stick cover project watch the promotional video below.

“While style is important, we also aim to heighten the growth of player development. Our design provides the option to practice and train indoors without the worry of damaging your floors. When you can’t get to the rink, practice at home! The Sockey was designed with the hockey player in mind…practice stickhandling INDOORS with the “Original Solid Black” Sockey!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the hockey stick cover, jump over to the official Sockey crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

