HMD to announced new Nokia Android smartphones 19th March

HMD Global has announced that it will be holding a press conference on the 19th of March 2020, the company will unveil its latest Nokia Android smartphones. The event will take place in London at 4PM on the 19th of March.

The news was announced by the company’s CEO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter and you can see what he had to say below.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

We are expecting to see a number of new Nokia smartphones from HMD Global at the event, this should include Nokia 9.2 PureView that we have been hearing about for some time. As soon as we get some more information about all of the new devices coming at the press event, we will let you guys know.

