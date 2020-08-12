HMD Global raises $230 million from Google, Qualcomm and others

HMD Global has had success with its range of its Nokia branded Android smartphones and now the company has raised a new $230 million investment.

The company recently announced this new investment and according to vVenture Beat the investors include both Google and Qualcomm.

The investment will further fuel HMD Global’s strategic vision in four key areas. Firstly, it will accelerate the company’s mission to make 5G smartphones accessible to consumers across the world, with an emphasis on strong partnerships with US carriers. Secondly, HMD Global will further transition to digital-first offerings as part of a new post-COVID reality. It will also expand its presence in key growth markets including the recently introduced operations in Brazil, as well as Africa and India, and finally – the investment will help the business strengthen its leading position beyond just hardware and into a holistic mobile service provider. This year alone, HMD Global launched its international data roaming service, HMD Connect, enhanced its mobile cybersecurity capabilities with the acquisition of assets of Valona Labs, and built dedicated resources on software, security and services with a new research and development Centre of Excellence in Tampere, Finland.

You can find out more details about this new investment in HMD Global over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source HMD Global, Venture Beat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals