Nokia 6.3 may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Nokia 6.3 smartphone, according to a recent report, the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

Previous rumors have suggested that the handset would come with a Snapdragon 670 or 764 processor, now it looks like it may have a Snapdragon 730.

We previously heard that the device would come with quad rear cameras with Zeiss optics, it looks like the quad cameras with include a 24 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Previous rumors have suggested that the smartphone will come with 1 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies. It is also expected to come with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also the chance that it may have other RAM and storage options.

Source NPU

