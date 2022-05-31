Hitman 3 ray tracing update kills performance reveals Digital Foundry

If you have not yet downloaded the new Hitman 3 PC ray tracing PC update and are wondering whether it is worth installing, you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a great 17 minute performance analysis video for your viewing pleasure. Providing a great overview of what you can expect from the good and the bad by installing the new ray tracing upgrade which is available for PC gamers to enjoy.

Hitman 3 PC Ray Tracing update

“Hitman 3 has finally received a ray tracing upgrade for PC, adding RT reflections, shadows and Nvidia DLSS. The results can be beautiful, but the hit to performance – even with DLSS active – is extraordinary. Alex Battaglia has the full report. HITMAN3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career.”

“Hitman 3 is a 2021 stealth game developed and published by IO Interactive. It is the sequel to the 2018 video game Hitman 2, the eighth main installment in the Hitman series and the third and final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy. Concluding the plot arc started in Hitman, the single-player storyline follows genetically-engineered assassin Agent 47 and his allies as they hunt down the leaders of the secretive organization Providence, which controls the world’s affairs and was partially responsible for 47’s creation and upbringing.”

Source : Digital Foundry

