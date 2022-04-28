HIIVE next generation beehive offers the microclimate of a tree cave

HIIVE based in Berlin Germany have created a new next-generation beehive specifically designed to provide a natural home for honeybees and replicate the microclimate of a tree cave. Launched via crowdfunding the unique beehive is now available to purchase via Indiegogo Indemand and the project has raised over $350,000 since its launch in April 2022.

The unique beehive design offers an alternative approach for beekeepers to keep their bees in a more natural way by supporting their natural behavior of the Apis Mellifera or the Western Honey Bee. During the harvest itself a Drone Knife is used to cut out the honeycombs.

HIIVE beehive

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $521 or £386 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Scientific trials have proven that a 40-50 liter volume and a 4cm2 flight hole/entrance proved to be favoured by Apis mellifera (If a swarm can freely choose between different types of holows). In nature this type of hollow is created by a tree fungus. This rare type of tree hole offers honey bees the best chances of survival in the harsh forest environment. Together with the integration of sensors and a companion app, HIIVE enables an unprecedented type of species-appropriate beekeeping.”

With the assumption that the HIIVE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the HIIVE next generation beehive project watch the promotional video below.

“During the entire development, the focus was on human-animal-centered design. The result is the perfect interplay of demands that honeybees place on their habitat and the usability and ergonomics for beekeepers. In winter, honey bees form a cluster to keep each other warm. The narrow cylindrical shape of HIIVE allows the bees to form a thermal cork, as they would in a tree hollow. This specific energy dynamic of the thermal cork saves a lot of valuable energy during winter.”

“The flight deck of the beehive offers the correct flight hole size in relation to the size of the population for flight operations and for defending. A wooden board at the perfect angle for take-off and landing serves as a runway for the bees. It also provides a superior defensive position from above to outperform attackers.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the next generation beehive, jump over to the official HIIVE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals