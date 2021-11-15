High Six keychain charging cable with fast charging support and more

Even with longer battery life technology implemented into the latest phones, we can all get caught short especially when we need our mobile devices the most. One solution is the High Six keychain charging cable providing an easy to carry a backup charging cable just in case the worst should happen. The High Six provides, USB-C, Lightning, micro USB and USB-A connections and is available in four stylish colors, Black, All Black, Silver and Rose Gold.

High Six USB-C Lightning keychain charging cable

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates). “High Six is the smallest and most portable charging cable you could ever have. The 6 in 1 charging cable has all the standard connectors to charge whatever device you are using to whatever power source you have available. The connectors and adapters slip nicely into it’s stylish metal casing to protect them on your key chain.”

If the High Six crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the High Six keychain charging cable project review the promotional video below.

“There are magnets as a holding place for your adapters when the other connectors are in use. The main cable is USB-C to USB-C to support fast charging and data transfer. All of these features wrapped into an elegant accessory for your keychain. Making on-the-go charging easier with one compact accessory on your key chain.”

“The new design is even smaller than High Five. Lighter, smaller, and more secure. It is the direct successor of High Five. During the design process, we incorporated the feedback we received from the user experience.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the keychain charging cable, jump over to the official High Six crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

