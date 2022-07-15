High performance Hyundai IONIQ 5 N coming next year

Earlier we saw two new concept cars from Hyundai, both performance models, the company has now revealed that it will launch a high-performance version of its Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

The new high-performance version of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is launching in 2023, as yet we do not know many details about the car.

Hyundai Motor’s high-performance N sub-brand is revealing its electrification vision to demonstrate the company’s commitment to future-focused zero-emissions technologies. RN22e and N Vision 74 are inspirational examples of N’s electrification vision. These two ‘rolling lab’ concepts demonstrate Hyundai Motor’s ambition to become a leader in the zero-emissions future. Hyundai Motor’s ‘rolling labs’ are where it tests and verifies the company’s advanced technologies to apply them to future production models. RN22e melds the all-new IONIQ 6 and the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E‑GMP), while setting a new standard in high-performance EVs. Meanwhile, N Vision 74 combines EV technology with an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system, making it Hyundai N’s first hydrogen hybrid rolling lab to explore ‘driving fun’ in the electrification era.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N high performance version over at Hyundai at the link below. It will be interesting to see what the car looks like and how much power it comes with.

Source Hyundai, Top Gear

