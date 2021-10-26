Hertz is buying 100,000 Tesla’s for new electric fleet

Car rental company Hertz has revealed that they have placed an order for 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles for a new electric fleet of cars.

The company has said that it will receive 100,000 cars by the end of 2022 and that it will have the largest electric fleet in the USA.

As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and a new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations.

“Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to see rising global demand and interest,” said Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields. “The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world.”

Today, 40 percent of U.S. consumers say they are likely to consider an electric vehicle the next time they are in the market for a new vehicle, according to Pew. Global EV sales skyrocketed 200 percent in the last year and will likely continue to grow with commitments from global automakers to increase EV sales. For example, in August, three U.S. automakers pledged to boost EV sales to 40-50 percent by 2030.

You can find out more details about Hertz’s plans for their new electric fleet of Tesla’s and other vehicles at the link below.

Source Hertz

