Here is the Porsche 911 Turbo S on video again

We have already seen quite a few different videos of the new Porsche 911 Turbo S, Porsche has now released another video and we get to find out more information about this awesome new 911.

The 911 Turbo S is Porsche’s most powerful 911 Turbo to date, the car comes with an impressive 650 PS and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.7 seconds, this is 0.2 seconds faster than the car it replaces.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For over four decades, the Porsche 911 Turbo has been synonymous with relentless performance. Everyday usability and exclusivity, combined with innovative technology, lends every generation 911 Turbo a powerful allure. Now it’s time to get to know the latest legacy. Offering 650 PS, a new flat-six 3.8-litre engine with twin turbochargers, a max torque of 800Nm, and 0-62mph in just 2.7 seconds, this is a vehicle that embodies the pinnacle of possibility.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals