Here is everything Apple announced at WWDC 2020 (Video)

Apple’s WWDC Keynote took place yesterday with quite a few new things announced, this included iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur and more.

The event lasted for a couple of hours but the guys from Mac Rumors have put together a great video featuring everything Apple announced, and the good news is it is only 13 minutes long.

As we can seen from the video, Apple announced lots of new features for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, macOS and more.

We are expecting all of these new major software releases to happen some time in September or October, as soon as we get some more details on their release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

