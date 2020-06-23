iPadOS 14 brings new Search, Siri and handwriting features for the Apple Pencil

Apple unveiled their new iPadOS 14 at their WWDC Keynote yesterday, we also got to see iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

The new iPadOS 14 software brings a wide range of new features to the iPad, this includes some major changes for Siri, Search and also some new handwriting features for the Apple Pencil.

“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With new compact designs for system interactions and new app designs specifically tailored to iPad, even better note-taking capabilities with Apple Pencil, and more powerful AR experiences, iPadOS 14 delivers an amazing experience that keeps it in a class of its own.”

You can find out more details about the new iPadOS software update over at Apple at the link below, we are expecting it to land some time in September or October.

Source Apple

