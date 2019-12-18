Here is another look at the new Apple Mac Pro

We have seen a number of videos featuring the new Apple Mac Pro and now we have another one from MacRumors.

Appl,e’s high end Mac Pro comes with some impressive specifications, prices for the Mac Pro start at $6,000, although the top model will cost you more than $50,000.

As we can see from the video the new Mac Pro is an impressive computer and it comes with a wide range of options, the model featured in the video is the base model.

The base model Mac Pro comes with an 8 core Intel Xeon Processor and 32GB of RAM, it also has a Radeon Pro 580X 8GB graphics card and 256GB of storage.

The top model comes with up to 28 cores and up to 1.5TB of RAM, you can also choose up to a massive 8TB of storage.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

