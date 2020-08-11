Here is another look at the Boston Dyanmic Spot Robot (Video)

Boston Dynamics started selling their Spot Robot back in June, the device will set you back $74,500 and we have already seen a range of videos of the device in action.

Now Marquess Brownlee has released a new video featuring the Spot Robot and it gives us a good look at the device and some of its features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the robot is an impressive device and it has changed significantly since the first version the company developed. It will be interesting to see how these robots are developed over the next 10 years.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals